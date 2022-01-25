Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys 51,535 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 150.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 85,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,535 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VONG. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 209.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VONG opened at $69.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.76. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $58.33 and a twelve month high of $80.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%.

