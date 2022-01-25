Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys 52,631 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 212.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,631 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $6,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 5.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 79,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Ingredion by 1.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,000,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,523,000 after acquiring an additional 13,779 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Ingredion by 3.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 273,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,755,000 after acquiring an additional 9,080 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its stake in Ingredion by 2.9% in the third quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ingredion by 8.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 501,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,412,000 after acquiring an additional 38,197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ingredion stock opened at $96.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.04 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.98. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52 week low of $73.82 and a 52 week high of $101.89.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter. Ingredion had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 17.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 107.88%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ingredion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.60.

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

