Allianz Asset Management GmbH Cuts Stock Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 46.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,958 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 73,403 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $6,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 12.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,578,000 after buying an additional 12,723 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 6.8% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 8.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 217,940 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,045,000 after buying an additional 16,110 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 40.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 292,751 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,865,000 after buying an additional 84,142 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 15.6% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,314 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 3,694 shares during the period.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 4,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $265,958.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Granat sold 7,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $461,280.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,725,713. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on QSR shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Argus downgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI raised Restaurant Brands International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.09.

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $55.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.94. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.70 and a 1-year high of $71.12. The company has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.