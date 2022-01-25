Allianz Asset Management GmbH Increases Stock Holdings in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,811 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Meridian Bioscience were worth $5,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Meridian Bioscience by 1,474.0% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 6,397 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the second quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the second quarter valued at about $255,000. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VIVO opened at $20.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $910.21 million, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.41. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $30.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.00.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 23.61%. The firm had revenue of $76.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

VIVO has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

