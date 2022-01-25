Allianz Asset Management GmbH Invests $6.69 Million in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 193,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,693,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of US Foods during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Foods during the second quarter worth about $139,000. Ossiam increased its position in shares of US Foods by 11.3% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in US Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in US Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $182,000.

Shares of USFD stock opened at $35.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 234.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.14. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $42.10.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 9.52%. US Foods’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on USFD shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of US Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of US Foods from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

