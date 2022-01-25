AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,650 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in BOK Financial by 3.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in BOK Financial by 21.1% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BOK Financial by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,402,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,620,000 after acquiring an additional 27,787 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in BOK Financial by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,195,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in BOK Financial by 15.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. 37.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOKF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BOK Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.38.

Shares of BOK Financial stock opened at $102.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. BOK Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $72.81 and a twelve month high of $120.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.65 and its 200 day moving average is $96.35.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.10). BOK Financial had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 32.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BOK Financial Co. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is currently 22.43%.

In related news, Director C Fred Ball, Jr. sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total value of $54,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven E. Nell sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.13, for a total transaction of $849,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,600 shares of company stock worth $1,124,205. 56.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BOK Financial Profile

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

