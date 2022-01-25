AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 66.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,593 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV raised its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 7.6% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 176,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,016,000 after purchasing an additional 12,542 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1,936.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 13.6% in the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 15,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 13.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,710,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,685,000 after buying an additional 52,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IAC opened at $128.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.99. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12-month low of $119.20 and a 12-month high of $179.12.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $1.07. The company had revenue of $924.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.37 million. The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IAC shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays increased their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.80.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

