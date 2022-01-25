AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 40.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,747 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,718 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AAON were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAON. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AAON by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,407,135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $275,843,000 after purchasing an additional 39,879 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in AAON by 0.7% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,753,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $114,550,000 after purchasing an additional 12,294 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in AAON by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,280,352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,383,000 after purchasing an additional 40,207 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in AAON by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 715,351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,773,000 after purchasing an additional 16,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in AAON by 3.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 325,324 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,362,000 after purchasing an additional 10,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAON opened at $67.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.64. AAON, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.22 and a 12-month high of $83.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.13 and a beta of 0.56.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). AAON had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $138.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on AAON from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

In related news, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 3,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total value of $287,150.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rebecca Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $317,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,306 shares of company stock worth $2,770,287 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

