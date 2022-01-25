AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,324 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 29,895 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Fulton Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Fulton Financial by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. 62.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

In related news, EVP David M. Campbell bought 10,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $175,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:FULT opened at $18.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.26. Fulton Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $19.17.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 27.63% and a return on equity of 11.10%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. This is a positive change from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

Fulton Financial Profile

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

