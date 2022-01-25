AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 427 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 15,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 44,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,086,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Landstar System from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Landstar System from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.53.

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR opened at $168.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.30 and a 12 month high of $188.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 11.51%.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

