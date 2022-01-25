AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Energizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Energizer by 16.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Energizer by 6.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Energizer by 26.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,878,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,452 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Energizer by 3.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 784,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,713,000 after acquiring an additional 29,563 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Energizer alerts:

ENR opened at $39.36 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.13. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $36.14 and a one year high of $52.85.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Energizer had a return on equity of 74.55% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.69%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ENR. TheStreet raised Energizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Energizer from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global producer of household products, such as batteries, auto care, and portable lights. It engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household and specialty batteries; automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products; and portable lights.

Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR).

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.