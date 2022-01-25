Amalgamated Financial (AMAL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $50.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect Amalgamated Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Amalgamated Financial alerts:

Shares of AMAL stock opened at $16.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.99 million, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.41. Amalgamated Financial has a 12 month low of $13.29 and a 12 month high of $20.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.75%.

In related news, EVP Deborah Silodor sold 13,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $258,019.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Finser Mark sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $117,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,538 shares of company stock valued at $382,604 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Amalgamated Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $325,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 124.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 13,712 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 50,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 7,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 216.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 71,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 48,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.90.

Amalgamated Financial Company Profile

Operates as a bank holding company whose subsidiary provides banking services

Featured Article: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Amalgamated Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amalgamated Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.