American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Price Target Cut to $19.00

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) had its price objective reduced by Susquehanna from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

AAL has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Airlines Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded American Airlines Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Airlines Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.62.

Shares of AAL opened at $16.41 on Friday. American Airlines Group has a one year low of $15.02 and a one year high of $26.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.14 and a 200 day moving average of $19.50.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.38 billion. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.86) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post -8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 25.5% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 35,242 shares of the airline’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 7,159 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 150.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 70,946 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 42,632 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 666,807 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $13,682,000 after purchasing an additional 84,125 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 17,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $407,000. 56.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

