American Century Companies Inc. Buys 107,694 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 55.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 300,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,694 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $29,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 8.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 130.1% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,205,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $837,435,000 after acquiring an additional 234,574 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the second quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 28.0% in the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the period. 95.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

POWI stock opened at $79.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.08. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.04 and a 52 week high of $110.66.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $176.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.32 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 22.16%. Power Integrations’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 24.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.25.

In other Power Integrations news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total transaction of $270,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $819,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,589,730. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

