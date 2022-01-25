American Century Companies Inc. Buys 11,779 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 4.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 283,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,779 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $21,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the second quarter worth $27,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the second quarter worth $82,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 119.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the second quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 10.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ENSG. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

In other news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total transaction of $33,358.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 7,508 shares of company stock worth $612,598. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group stock opened at $77.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.95 and its 200 day moving average is $80.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.29 and a 52-week high of $98.66.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The business had revenue of $668.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. This is an increase from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.51%.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

