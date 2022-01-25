American Century Companies Inc. Buys 179,722 Shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) by 107.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 346,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,722 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Lovesac were worth $22,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lovesac by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 8,822 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Lovesac by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,267,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,780,000 after acquiring an additional 106,462 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Lovesac during the 3rd quarter valued at about $324,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Lovesac during the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,661,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Lovesac by 326.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 6,017 shares during the period. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOVE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. lifted their price target on shares of Lovesac from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said they reported strong Q3 results citing the company’s innovative product offering, increasing brand awareness, and quick delivery times contributing to its revenue growth. She believes EBITDA growth will outpace revenue growth despite gross margin pressure as a stronger-than-expected top-line forecast should drive operating leverage. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Lovesac from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Lovesac from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Lovesac from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.63.

In other Lovesac news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 1,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $135,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 95,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total transaction of $7,649,844.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 292,412 shares of company stock valued at $23,814,570 over the last 90 days. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LOVE opened at $52.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.29. The Lovesac Company has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $95.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $800.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.29.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $116.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.19 million. Lovesac had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Lovesac Company will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

