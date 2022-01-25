American Century Companies Inc. Has $23.98 Million Stock Position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 494,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,260 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $23,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 4.4% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 6.1% during the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 3.7% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 5.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

In other American Campus Communities news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 5,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total value of $296,995.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACC stock opened at $51.68 on Tuesday. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $57.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 397.54, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.03.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $228.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is 1,446.15%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Campus Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.86.

American Campus Communities Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

