American Express (NYSE:AXP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

American Express (NYSE:AXP) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.42, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. American Express updated its FY22 guidance to $9.25-9.65 EPS.

NYSE:AXP opened at $163.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $126.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $165.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.78. American Express has a twelve month low of $112.10 and a twelve month high of $189.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.97%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AXP. Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Express from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America increased their price objective on American Express from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on American Express from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.67.

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Express stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,916,986 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 622,891 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.25% of American Express worth $1,638,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

