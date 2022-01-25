American Express (NYSE:AXP) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

American Express (NYSE:AXP) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.25-9.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $50.00-50.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $47.87 billion.
NYSE AXP opened at $158.93 on Tuesday. American Express has a one year low of $112.10 and a one year high of $189.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $165.93 and a 200 day moving average of $168.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $123.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25.
American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have issued reports on AXP. Oppenheimer raised their target price on American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $181.67.
In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Express stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,916,986 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 622,891 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.25% of American Express worth $1,638,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.60% of the company’s stock.
American Express Company Profile
American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.
