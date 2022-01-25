American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Homes 4 Rent is an internally managed real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating single-family homes as rental properties. It rents residential properties primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, and Nevada. American Homes 4 Rent is based in Malibu, California. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.11.

AMH opened at $38.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $28.63 and a 12-month high of $44.07.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $339.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.43 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 114.29%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $1,058,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 486,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,213,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 27,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

