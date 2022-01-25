American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Acquired by MV Capital Management Inc.

MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 896.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 23.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,123,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $116,543,000 after buying an additional 400,850 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the third quarter valued at $216,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 7.5% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,674,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,721,000 after buying an additional 117,205 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 10.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 157,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,633,000 after buying an additional 15,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in American International Group by 7.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,959,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $188,463,000 after purchasing an additional 276,201 shares during the period. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total value of $407,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American International Group stock opened at $57.46 on Tuesday. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.80 and a fifty-two week high of $62.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $47.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.18.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $11.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.09%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AIG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered American International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on American International Group in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on American International Group from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.21.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

