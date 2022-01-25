American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC reduced its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,503 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $9,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 587,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,523,000 after acquiring an additional 7,840 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC increased its position in American Water Works by 2.1% in the second quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 31,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,916,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in American Water Works by 67.8% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 6,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its position in American Water Works by 2.1% in the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 38,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,555,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in American Water Works by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 135,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,843,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $159.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.71. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.01 and a fifty-two week high of $189.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.38%.

In related news, CEO Walter Lynch sold 24,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total value of $4,269,080.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total value of $406,334.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,559 shares of company stock valued at $6,506,950 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

AWK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Barclays increased their target price on American Water Works from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $191.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on American Water Works from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.78.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

