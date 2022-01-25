Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect Ameris Bancorp to post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $239.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Ameris Bancorp to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ameris Bancorp stock opened at $51.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.55. Ameris Bancorp has a 52 week low of $36.60 and a 52 week high of $59.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.73%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ABCB shares. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

In related news, Director Jimmy D. Veal sold 973 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $47,336.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ameris Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 79.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 327,629 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,589 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.47% of Ameris Bancorp worth $16,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

