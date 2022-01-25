Analysts Anticipate Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $40.03 Million

Analysts expect Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) to report $40.03 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Altisource Portfolio Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $40.00 million and the highest is $40.05 million. Altisource Portfolio Solutions posted sales of $57.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 30.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will report full year sales of $180.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $179.70 million to $180.29 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $238.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Altisource Portfolio Solutions.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $41.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.85) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ASPS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Altisource Portfolio Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

NASDAQ:ASPS traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.04. 36,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,835. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.63. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 1-year low of $5.61 and a 1-year high of $14.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASPS. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,314,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $827,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 39,906 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 759,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,754,000 after buying an additional 25,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Company Profile

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA engages in the provision of services and technology for the mortgage and real estate industries. The firm offers field services such as property preservation and inspection services and vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform. It also provides marketplace platforms including Hubzu, online real estate auction platform; and Equator, a SaaS-based technology to manage real estate owned, short sales, foreclosure, bankruptcy, and eviction processes.

