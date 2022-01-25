Analysts Anticipate Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Will Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) to report earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cars.com’s earnings. Cars.com reported earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cars.com will report full-year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.49 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cars.com.

Get Cars.com alerts:

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.05). Cars.com had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $156.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Cars.com’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

CARS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Cars.com from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Cars.com from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cars.com in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cars.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.70.

Shares of NYSE CARS traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.94. 542,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,510. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.52 and a beta of 2.13. Cars.com has a 12 month low of $10.73 and a 12 month high of $19.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CARS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,105,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,836,000 after buying an additional 66,759 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,267,693,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 988,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,163,000 after buying an additional 243,222 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,755,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,805,000 after buying an additional 289,883 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 300,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after buying an additional 128,320 shares during the period. 89.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cars.com (CARS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.