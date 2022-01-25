Analysts Anticipate Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Will Post Earnings of $1.62 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) to post earnings per share of $1.62 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.89. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store reported earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 131.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will report full year earnings of $7.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $7.86. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.21 to $8.43. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cracker Barrel Old Country Store.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $784.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.67 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 3.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS.

CBRL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Friday, December 17th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $148.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 117.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 80.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 160.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $119.16. 394,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,408. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $128.66 and a 200 day moving average of $135.46. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12 month low of $111.79 and a 12 month high of $178.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 105.26%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

