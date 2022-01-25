Analysts Anticipate eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EFTR) to Post -$0.25 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EFTR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.25) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for eFFECTOR Therapeutics’ earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that eFFECTOR Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.46). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.82). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow eFFECTOR Therapeutics.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EFTR shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $6.20 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics from $33.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, eFFECTOR Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.04.

NASDAQ EFTR opened at $6.03 on Tuesday. eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $40.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.43.

In related news, Director Jonathan D. Root sold 8,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total value of $46,081.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan D. Root sold 5,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $35,232.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 297,552 shares of company stock valued at $2,481,782.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $187,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,503,000. 58.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Company Profile

Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc

