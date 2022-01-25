Analysts Anticipate Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Will Announce Earnings of $3.71 Per Share

Brokerages expect Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) to report earnings of $3.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.59 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.94. Jazz Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $4.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $15.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.49 to $15.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $17.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.27 to $17.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.60. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a positive return on equity of 21.43%. The firm had revenue of $838.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.86 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JAZZ shares. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.33.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.30, for a total value of $50,582.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.79, for a total value of $26,750.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,666 shares of company stock worth $2,159,471 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,249 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,822 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 79.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,836 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

JAZZ traded down $4.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.04. 800,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of -53.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.35. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $117.64 and a 1-year high of $189.00.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

