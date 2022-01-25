Analysts Anticipate Kellogg (NYSE:K) to Announce $0.80 EPS

Brokerages expect Kellogg (NYSE:K) to report earnings per share of $0.80 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Kellogg’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the lowest is $0.76. Kellogg reported earnings of $0.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kellogg will report full-year earnings of $4.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $4.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kellogg.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America lowered Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kellogg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.13.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $5,225,041.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Kellogg by 24.7% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 3.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 60,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Kellogg by 16.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 202,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,034,000 after purchasing an additional 28,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 29.6% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 25,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 5,793 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

K stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.66. 47,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,170,501. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.59. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $56.61 and a 12 month high of $68.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.39%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

