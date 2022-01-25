Analysts Anticipate Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Will Announce Earnings of $10.07 Per Share

Analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) will post $10.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mettler-Toledo International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $10.03 and the highest is $10.14. Mettler-Toledo International posted earnings of $9.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will report full-year earnings of $33.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $33.39 to $33.48. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $37.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $37.37 to $38.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Mettler-Toledo International.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.28 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $951.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.63 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 369.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.02 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MTD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE MTD traded down $48.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,413.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,654. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,562.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,516.63. Mettler-Toledo International has a 12 month low of $1,033.40 and a 12 month high of $1,714.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.05.

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,548.00, for a total value of $1,702,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,536.29, for a total transaction of $13,719,069.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,826 shares of company stock valued at $38,251,715. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,339 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,011,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.1% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 9.2% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 4.3% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 36.2% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 493 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

