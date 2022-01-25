Analysts Anticipate Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to Post $1.29 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report $1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Philip Morris International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.31 and the lowest is $1.26. Philip Morris International reported earnings of $1.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International will report full-year earnings of $6.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.99 to $6.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.53. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Philip Morris International.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PM shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,832,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,372,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,844 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,929,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,713,997,000 after acquiring an additional 536,032 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.7% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,760,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,844,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152,766 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 6.6% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 74,551,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,388,259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,609,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.8% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,783,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,477,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,283 shares in the last quarter. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PM opened at $100.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.88. Philip Morris International has a 12 month low of $78.34 and a 12 month high of $106.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 86.81%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

