Analysts Expect Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Will Post Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Centene’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.08. Centene posted earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 113%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centene will report full-year earnings of $5.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.24. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $6.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Centene.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $32.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.63 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 0.60%. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CNC shares. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Centene from $86.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Centene from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.78.

Shares of NYSE CNC traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $77.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3,855,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,816,234. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.37 and its 200-day moving average is $71.04. The company has a market cap of $45.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.52, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.54. Centene has a 52 week low of $57.16 and a 52 week high of $85.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

In other news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $591,533.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Colin A. Toney sold 2,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $232,812.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,193 shares of company stock valued at $9,974,173. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Centene during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Centene by 90.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its position in Centene by 100.0% during the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Centene

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

