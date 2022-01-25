Analysts Expect Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) to Post $1.28 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) will report earnings per share of $1.28 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Chemung Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.30. Chemung Financial posted earnings of $1.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chemung Financial will report full year earnings of $5.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.37 to $5.51. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Chemung Financial.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chemung Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th.

Shares of CHMG opened at $45.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Chemung Financial has a 1 year low of $33.33 and a 1 year high of $49.50. The company has a market capitalization of $211.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Chemung Financial’s payout ratio is 23.09%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Chemung Financial by 5,426.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Chemung Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $185,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Chemung Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Chemung Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Chemung Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $256,000. Institutional investors own 36.28% of the company’s stock.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

