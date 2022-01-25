Analysts Expect Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $66.06 Million

Analysts expect that Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) will announce sales of $66.06 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Diana Shipping’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $63.22 million to $67.76 million. Diana Shipping posted sales of $39.64 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Diana Shipping will report full-year sales of $206.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $203.83 million to $208.37 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $305.73 million, with estimates ranging from $284.64 million to $324.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Diana Shipping.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The shipping company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. Diana Shipping had a return on equity of 2.60% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $56.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Diana Shipping in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

NYSE DSX opened at $3.56 on Tuesday. Diana Shipping has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $6.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.60. The stock has a market cap of $325.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.21 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Diana Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 800.16%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 18.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,643,032 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,560,000 after buying an additional 253,642 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Diana Shipping by 118.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,588,794 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,088,000 after acquiring an additional 860,453 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 9.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,429,419 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,176,000 after purchasing an additional 126,400 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Diana Shipping by 8.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,149,503 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,575,000 after purchasing an additional 86,316 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 97.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,020,071 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,835,000 after acquiring an additional 502,279 shares during the period. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

