Analysts Expect GlobalFoundries Inc (NASDAQ:GFS) Will Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Brokerages expect that GlobalFoundries Inc (NASDAQ:GFS) will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for GlobalFoundries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that GlobalFoundries will report full year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.11). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.86. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover GlobalFoundries.

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GFS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Wedbush began coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of GlobalFoundries from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Cowen started coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on GlobalFoundries in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.28.

Shares of GlobalFoundries stock opened at $50.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.66. GlobalFoundries has a 52-week low of $44.48 and a 52-week high of $73.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in GlobalFoundries during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in GlobalFoundries during the fourth quarter worth about $537,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in GlobalFoundries during the fourth quarter worth about $855,000.

GlobalFoundries Company Profile

GlobalFoundries Inc is a semiconductor manufacturer. It delivers feature-rich solutions which enable its customers to develop innovative products for pervasive chips. GlobalFoundries Inc is based in MALTA, N.Y.

