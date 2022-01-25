Analysts Expect JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Will Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Brokerages expect that JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) will report $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for JD.com’s earnings. JD.com reported earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that JD.com will report full-year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.67. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover JD.com.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $2.99. The business had revenue of $218.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.27 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JD. CLSA boosted their target price on shares of JD.com from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of JD.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of JD.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JD.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,600,000. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. First Pacific Financial increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 8,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 151,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,608,000 after acquiring an additional 67,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JD opened at $71.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.75. JD.com has a 12-month low of $61.65 and a 12-month high of $108.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.99.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

