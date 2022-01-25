Analysts Expect NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $121.21 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) to report $121.21 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for NBT Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $119.90 million to $123.20 million. NBT Bancorp posted sales of $118.22 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that NBT Bancorp will report full year sales of $473.72 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $472.56 million to $475.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $477.56 million, with estimates ranging from $475.50 million to $481.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NBT Bancorp.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $118.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

NBT Bancorp stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.20. 92,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. NBT Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $42.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.82.

In other news, Director Martin A. Dietrich sold 9,935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $417,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley acquired 1,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.57 per share, for a total transaction of $44,996.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in NBT Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $1,848,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in NBT Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $414,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in NBT Bancorp by 47.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 139,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,028,000 after buying an additional 44,952 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in NBT Bancorp by 26.3% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 56,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 11,759 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in NBT Bancorp by 175.7% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 13,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 8,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.27% of the company’s stock.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

