Analysts Expect Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) to Announce -$0.32 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) to announce earnings per share of ($0.32) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Phio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Phio Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.41) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Phio Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.98 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Phio Pharmaceuticals.

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.03).

Several research firms have recently commented on PHIO. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Phio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Phio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 11,588 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 19,691 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 1,122.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 112,658 shares in the last quarter. 6.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PHIO traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.88. The stock had a trading volume of 310,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,938,236. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.60. The firm has a market cap of $11.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.87. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $4.36.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of immuno-oncology therapeutics that addresses unmet medical needs. Its clinical product candidate includes RXI-109, an RNAi compound developed for the reduction of dermal scarring in planned surgeries. The company was founded on September 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Marlborough, MA.

