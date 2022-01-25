Analysts Set Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) PT at $12.17

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get Golden Ocean Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GOGL traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.18. 75,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,590,859. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.57. Golden Ocean Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.63 and a fifty-two week high of $12.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $387.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.80 million. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 35.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Golden Ocean Group will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is an increase from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 41.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Golden Ocean Group’s payout ratio is currently 187.85%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOGL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 308.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,155,227 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $101,074,000 after purchasing an additional 6,912,874 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,373,652 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $48,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,572 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 463.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 759,004 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,379,000 after purchasing an additional 624,282 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,344,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 104.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 839,179 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,038,000 after purchasing an additional 429,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.74% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Ocean Group

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Ocean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Ocean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.