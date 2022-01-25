Analysts Set Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS) Price Target at GBX 107.50

Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 107.50 ($1.45).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MARS shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.62) target price on shares of Marston’s in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.21) target price on shares of Marston’s in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Marston’s from GBX 95 ($1.28) to GBX 85 ($1.15) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.62) price target on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of Marston’s stock opened at GBX 79.21 ($1.07) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 445.33, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Marston’s has a 52-week low of GBX 63.75 ($0.86) and a 52-week high of GBX 105.50 ($1.42). The company has a market capitalization of £502.31 million and a PE ratio of 3.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 74.64.

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Pubs and Bars, and Brewing segments. It provides cask, kegs, and packaged beers through its six breweries under the Pedigree, Hobgoblin, Wainwright, and Shipyard brands, as well as under the licensed brands, including Estrella Damm.

