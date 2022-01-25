Analysts Set Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) Price Target at C$68.50

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$68.50.

MRU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on Metro from C$67.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Metro from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Metro from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Metro in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, NBF lifted their price objective on Metro to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

TSE MRU opened at C$64.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$15.59 billion and a PE ratio of 19.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$65.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$63.44. Metro has a 1-year low of C$52.63 and a 1-year high of C$68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Metro (TSE:MRU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.12 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Metro will post 4.0100003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

