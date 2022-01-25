Analysts Set National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) PT at $873.00

Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $873.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NGG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Argus cut National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $1,120.00 to $1,105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup cut National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Societe Generale cut National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

Get National Grid alerts:

National Grid stock opened at $72.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.32. National Grid has a 52-week low of $55.89 and a 52-week high of $74.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $1.1573 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of National Grid during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,448,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in National Grid in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in National Grid during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Grid by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co lifted its position in shares of National Grid by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 10,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.