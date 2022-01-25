Analysts Set Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target at $134.92

Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $134.92.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ross Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Loop Capital cut shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen cut shares of Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Ross Stores by 4,420.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 828,366 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $102,717,000 after purchasing an additional 810,042 shares in the last quarter. Masterton Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Masterton Capital Management LP now owns 127,564 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $15,818,000 after buying an additional 20,564 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 169.2% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 192,989 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $21,007,000 after buying an additional 121,297 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 12,534 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 106,059 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,545,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROST stock opened at $98.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.14. Ross Stores has a one year low of $92.94 and a one year high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.39%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

