Analysts Set Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) PT at $121.62

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $121.62.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SRPT. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

In related news, CEO Douglas S. Ingram acquired 25,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.94 per share, with a total value of $2,000,578.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Louise Rodino-Klapac acquired 3,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.33 per share, with a total value of $299,867.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,456,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $579,661,000 after buying an additional 90,302 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,398,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $684,205,000 after buying an additional 503,833 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,400,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $186,576,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 341.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,846,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Casdin Capital LLC lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 24.3% in the third quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,728,000 after purchasing an additional 215,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRPT stock opened at $67.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.87. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.26. Sarepta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $61.31 and a fifty-two week high of $101.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.85.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $189.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.13 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 86.35% and a negative net margin of 75.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.50) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

