Analysts Set The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Price Target at $25.33

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.33.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MTW. Zacks Investment Research lowered Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Manitowoc from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Manitowoc from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of MTW stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.52. 14,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,909. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.31. Manitowoc has a 1-year low of $12.61 and a 1-year high of $28.33. The company has a market cap of $578.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). Manitowoc had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $404.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Manitowoc will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Manitowoc in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 2,892.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Manitowoc in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Manitowoc by 193.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Manitowoc in the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

