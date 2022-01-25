Analysts Set Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Price Target at $69.69

Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-two research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.69.

UBER has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.92 per share, for a total transaction of $8,984,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 222.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 606 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBER opened at $36.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.96. Uber Technologies has a one year low of $33.51 and a one year high of $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $70.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.91 and a beta of 1.31.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

