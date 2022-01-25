Analyzing Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) and Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY)

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) and Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.9% of Zymergen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.0% of Syneos Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Syneos Health shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Zymergen and Syneos Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zymergen N/A N/A N/A Syneos Health 5.04% 11.71% 4.73%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Zymergen and Syneos Health’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zymergen N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Syneos Health $4.42 billion 2.06 $192.79 million $2.39 36.77

Syneos Health has higher revenue and earnings than Zymergen.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Zymergen and Syneos Health, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zymergen 3 5 0 0 1.63 Syneos Health 0 1 5 0 2.83

Zymergen presently has a consensus price target of $9.33, suggesting a potential upside of 85.55%. Syneos Health has a consensus price target of $106.17, suggesting a potential upside of 20.82%. Given Zymergen’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Zymergen is more favorable than Syneos Health.

Summary

Syneos Health beats Zymergen on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zymergen

Zymergen Inc. designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals. Zymergen's platform is used to discover novel molecules used to enable unique material properties. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Emeryville, California.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc. provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercialization services, including outsourced field selling solutions, medication adherence, communications, and consulting services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

