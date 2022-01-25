Analyzing Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) and Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII)

Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) and Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Velo3D and Energy Recovery, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Velo3D 0 1 2 0 2.67 Energy Recovery 0 1 0 0 2.00

Velo3D currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 176.24%. Energy Recovery has a consensus price target of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.29%. Given Velo3D’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Velo3D is more favorable than Energy Recovery.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.4% of Velo3D shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.0% of Energy Recovery shares are held by institutional investors. 16.4% of Energy Recovery shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Velo3D and Energy Recovery’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Velo3D N/A N/A -$1.77 million N/A N/A Energy Recovery $118.99 million 9.11 $26.39 million $0.22 86.91

Energy Recovery has higher revenue and earnings than Velo3D.

Profitability

This table compares Velo3D and Energy Recovery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Velo3D N/A N/A N/A Energy Recovery 12.88% 6.97% 5.95%

Summary

Energy Recovery beats Velo3D on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Velo3D Company Profile

Velo3D is a metal 3D printing technology company. It provides end-to-end additive manufacturing solutions. The end-to-end solution includes the Flow(TM) print preparation software, the Sapphire(R)family of printers, and the Assure(TM) quality control system all of which are powered by Velo3D’s Intelligent Fusion(TM) manufacturing process. Velo3D is a metal 3D, formerly known as JAWS Spitfire Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc. engages in the design and manufacture of industrial fluid flow solutions. It operates through the Water, and Oil and Gas segments. The Water segment in sea, brackish, and contaminated water reverse osmosis desalination solutions. The Oil and Gas segment delivers hydraulic fracturing, gas processing, and chemical processing services. Its products include PX Pressure Exchanger, pumping systems, turbochargers, PX PowerTrain, Ultra PX, and VorTeq. The company was founded in April 1992 and is headquartered in San Leandro, CA.

