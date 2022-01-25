Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 180 ($2.43) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on APF. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.97) price target on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.29) price target on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.29) price target on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

LON APF opened at GBX 138.01 ($1.86) on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 133.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 133.28. Anglo Pacific Group has a 52-week low of GBX 119.41 ($1.61) and a 52-week high of GBX 162 ($2.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.74, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of £295.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.18.

In other Anglo Pacific Group news, insider Robert Stan purchased 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 128 ($1.73) per share, with a total value of £28,800 ($38,855.91). Also, insider Julian Treger sold 115,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 128 ($1.73), for a total value of £147,200 ($198,596.87). In the last three months, insiders sold 248,000 shares of company stock valued at $32,010,000.

Anglo Pacific Group Company Profile

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, cobalt, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, gold, silver, nickel, and anthracite properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

