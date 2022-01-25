Anyswap Market Capitalization Hits $406.72 Million (ANY)

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded up 13.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 25th. In the last seven days, Anyswap has traded 14.6% lower against the dollar. One Anyswap coin can currently be bought for about $21.82 or 0.00059165 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Anyswap has a total market cap of $406.72 million and $33.63 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002713 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00050198 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,427.17 or 0.06581116 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00054793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36,782.52 or 0.99733394 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003407 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00049441 BTC.

Anyswap’s genesis date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap . Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

